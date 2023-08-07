Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $847,795.60 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $847,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,614,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $418,088.52.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

