Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Insider Sells $501,000.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.