Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 73,526 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 637.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,526 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.39. 157,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,089. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.