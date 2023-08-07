Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 316 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 314,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $98.64. 242,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

