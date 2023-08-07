Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,606. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

