Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,789,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,853,656. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $118.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

