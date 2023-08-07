Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,917. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

