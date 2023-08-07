Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 254.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,085. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

