Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

SCHM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 186,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

