Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 537 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $114.48. 3,629,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

