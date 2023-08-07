IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Sells £101,500 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Haywood Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.72), for a total value of £101,500 ($130,311.98).

IQGeo Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.84) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.79. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.25 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.03 million, a PE ratio of -14,950.00 and a beta of 0.28.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

