IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Sells £101,500 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Haywood Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.72), for a total value of £101,500 ($130,311.98).
IQGeo Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.84) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.79. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.25 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.03 million, a PE ratio of -14,950.00 and a beta of 0.28.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
