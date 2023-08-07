iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 5,676,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after buying an additional 1,498,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 525,157 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.49. 104,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

