iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.81. 1,069,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,478. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

