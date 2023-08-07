iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after buying an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 5,813,826 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

