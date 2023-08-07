J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) VP Mary Lou Kehoe Sells 300 Shares

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,550. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

JJSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on J&J Snack Foods

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.