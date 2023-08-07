JMP Securities Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

