Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 3,595,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,413. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

