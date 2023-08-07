Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,221.43 ($28.52).

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.24) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.53) to GBX 2,500 ($32.10) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.24) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, insider Liam Condon purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($498.51). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

JMAT opened at GBX 1,751 ($22.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,760.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,945.28. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,658 ($21.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,232.64, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 55 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,347.22%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

