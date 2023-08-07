Jonathan Davies Acquires 52 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £125.84 ($161.56).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £125.12 ($160.64).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £123.84 ($158.99).

SSP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 242.75 ($3.12). 695,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.65. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.64).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.72) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.17) to GBX 340 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.49) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.06).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

