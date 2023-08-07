JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $314.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.0 %

BLD stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,447. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $300.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

