JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $58.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 422,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,003. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after purchasing an additional 415,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.