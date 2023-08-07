JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $300.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.98% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Get BeiGene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE traded down $14.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.52. 295,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.