JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price to $22.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. 8,546,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

