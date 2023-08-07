Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

