Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.40% from the company’s previous close.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,368. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

