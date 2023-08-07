Kevin Fox Purchases 990 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

