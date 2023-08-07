KOK (KOK) Price Down 2.5% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. KOK has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $171,336.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,182.33 or 1.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00881013 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $141,552.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

