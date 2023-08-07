Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.