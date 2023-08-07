Kurtis R. Kurimsky Sells 14,045 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. 4,615,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 968,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after buying an additional 69,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

