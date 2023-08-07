Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Financial Analysis

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.19% 34.62% 6.55% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.08 billion 4.39 $438.65 million $4.11 21.75 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 76 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

