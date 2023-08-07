Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.40.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

