Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.70 EPS.

LNTH traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 1,868,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,203,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lantheus by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,291,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after buying an additional 251,963 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

