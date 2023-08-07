Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.70 EPS.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 1,868,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12,842.9% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.