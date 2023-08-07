Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. 3,155,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,095. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 878,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,902,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

