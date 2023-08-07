Mark Jon Nelson Sells 946 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,817. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

