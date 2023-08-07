Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Masonite International stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

