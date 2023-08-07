Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masonite International stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

