Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.77.

Get Match Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MTCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 5,165,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,361. Match Group has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.