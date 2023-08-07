Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$1.2 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.60 million.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,593. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $143.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

