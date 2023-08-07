MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 690,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 298,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $17.98 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

