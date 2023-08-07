MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten Sells 500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.82. 695,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,292. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $475.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 263.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 44.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

