Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $43,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.09. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

