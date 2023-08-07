Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.73 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PNC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,991. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

