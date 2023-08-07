Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,979 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,653. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.