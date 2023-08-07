Mizuho Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $25.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 1,215,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

