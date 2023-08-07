Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. 8,384,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

