Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $179.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMUS. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,489,381 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

