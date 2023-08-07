Morgan Stanley Raises Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $12.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

SEMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,405.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,153 shares of company stock worth $4,747,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Semrush by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

