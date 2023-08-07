Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after buying an additional 1,636,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after buying an additional 783,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 190.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 873,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

MYGN traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 708,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.77. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

