Nerdy (NRDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nerdy Stock Up 5.2 %

NRDY opened at $5.27 on Monday. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $881.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,763,100.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 120,600 shares of company stock worth $379,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

